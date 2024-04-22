Nicole Bell Elwood

SYCAMORE — Nicole “Nikki” A. Bell Elwood, age 56, of rural Forest, died at 4:38 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2024, at home.

A funeral service for Nikki is 1 p.m. Thursday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. Steve Sturgeon officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home before the funeral service.

Memorial contributions can be made to No One Fights Alone in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made to altonmoorefuneralhome.com.

She was born July 31, 1967, in Toledo to Lester and Jane (Foos) Bell. They are deceased. She married Leo Wilson Elwood Jr. on Aug. 7, 1985. They were married 39 years.

Surviving are the following children, Stacy (Ricky) Elwood, Forest; Leo Bobby Elwood, Forest; Jason Zachary Elwood, Kenton; Caitlyn Elwood, Forest; and Marissa (James) Elwood Mullins, Kenton. Also surviving is a step-mother, Beulah Fleming Bell, Sycamore; five grandchildren, Ayden and Jeremy Elwood; and Davi, Alicia and Gracie Lafferty; one sister, Stefanie (Mark) Landon, Marion; two brothers, Marcus (Jane) Bell, Hope Mills, North Carolina; and Mathew (Evelyn) Bell, Palm Beach, Florida.

She was preceded in death by three sons; and one brother, Marshall Scott Bell.

She worked 15 years at Dana Corporation and also helped her husband who has Leo Elwood Tree Service. She was a 1986 graduate of Riverdale High School.

For hobbies, she loved to read, do all types of puzzles, watch Hallmark movies, play bingo, go out to eat and go to the fairs and festivals in the area. She dearly loved her cats and loved to feed her birds. At one time, she was a lifeguard at the Sycamore swimming pool and was on the swim team. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

(Pd.042324)