CAREY — Nellie P. Niederkohr, age 94, of Carey, died peacefully Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at the Blanchard Valley Hospital, in Findlay.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home of Carey is honored to serve Nellie’s family and will announce arrangements. Visit the website for more information at StombaughBatton.com.