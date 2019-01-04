MANSFIELD — Nathan Eugene O’Neill, 47, was called to his heavenly home, Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018.

The Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements for Nathan.

The family will have a private memorial service at Raintree to celebrate the life of Nathan E. O’Neill at a later date.

