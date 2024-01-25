Nancy Williams 

Nancy Dee Williams, a beacon of love and resilience for 62 years alongside her late husband Fredrick, peacefully passed away at the age of 94 on Jan. 19, 2024.

Nancy was born April 2, 1929, in Carey to William and Hazel Montague.

Survived by her sister, Margaret Ann Miller, Nancy leaves behind a legacy of love and family. She was a caring mother to Mark (Kathy) Williams, Joy Schade, Cindy (Scott) Sieber and Matt (Christy) Williams. Nancy also is survived by 14 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by sisters Ruth Dotson, Charlotte Montague, Mary Ellen Lanning and Betty Johns; and brothers Bill Montague and Harold Evans.

Nancy enriched the lives of all who knew her through her vibrant spirit, prioritization of family and friends, passion for crafting, painting and love of travel.

Nancy was dedicated to her chosen profession of nursing. She had many jobs including Wyandot County Health Department nurse, subbing in Dr. Van Buren’s office, multiple summers as a nurse at Camp Pittenger (with her children in tow), factory nurse at Fostoria foundry, Blanchard Valley Hospital and private caregiver.

She chose to donate her body to science, embodying her lifelong commitment to health and science. A lifelong member of Christ Lutheran Church, she found solace and community in her faith.

A celebration of her life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Christ Lutheran Church, in Carey, with visitation starting at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice.

The family would also like to offer a thank-you to Primrose and Bridge Hospice for their love and compassion. She will be remembered for her enduring love, compassion and unwavering dedication to the well-being of others, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of those she touched.

