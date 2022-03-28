Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Nancy Shaffer, 72, of Findlay, passed away at 11:01 a.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay, with her husband by her side.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. A graveside service will follow at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey, with Pastor William Schultz officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Home Health and Hospice and sent to the funeral home.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Nancy’s family and condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.StombaughBatton.com

