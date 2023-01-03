Nancy Heinlen

Nancy M. Heinlen, age 74, of Bucyrus, passed away at 11:49 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Bucyrus Community Hospital.

Funeral arrangements for Nancy M. Heinlen are noon Friday at Trinity Evangelical Church in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating. Burial will take place at Brokensword Cemetery. Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the church in Upper Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Evangelical Church or Samaritan’s Purse and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com

