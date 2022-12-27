Nancy Hall

CAREY — Nancy Lee Hall, age 84, of Carey, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022 at Birchhaven in Findlay, Ohio.

Visitation will be held at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home (225 West Findlay Street, Carey) on Thursday, December 29, 2022 from 4 until 7 pm. A funeral will be held 11 am on Friday at the funeral home with Rev. Loran Miracle officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery.

Donations may be made in Nancy’s honor to the Wyandot County Council on Aging (127 S Sandusky Ave, Upper Sandusky, OH) or the Dorcas Carey Public Library (236 E Findlay St, Carey, OH).

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Nancy’s family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.StombaughBatton.com

