Melvin Snyder

Melvin “Mick” Snyder, 85, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at his home in Marion, surrounded by family. He had bravely fought cancer for over five years.

Funeral services for Mel Snyder are noon Monday at Prospect Street United Methodist Church, 185 S. Prospect Street, Marion, with the Rev. Josh Freshour and the Rev. Joe Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Grand Prairie Cemetery. Visitation is two hours before service time, from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at the church.

Memorials may be made to Prospect Street UMC or the oncology department of Wyandot Memorial Hospital and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com

