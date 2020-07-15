Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















FOREST — Mary Ellen Hanson, of Palmetto, Florida, died Sunday July 12, 2020, at her residence. She was 89.

A graveside service is 10 a.m. Friday at Wharton Richland Union Cemetery with the Rev. Dennis Livingston officiating.

Clark Shields Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

