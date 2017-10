Martha Yost, formerly of Upper Sandusky and more recently of Maumee, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2017 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Maumee. She was 87.

A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in North Salem Lutheran Cemetery.