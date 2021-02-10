Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Marsena F. Adams, age 68, of Nevada, passed away Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at the Riverside Methodist Hospital, in Columbus.

A memorial service for Marsena F. Adams is 2 p.m., Thursday at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky with the Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating. Visitation will be held one hour before the service time Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, and or the Canine Companions for Independence and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!