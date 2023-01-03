Marcia D. Montgomery, age 74, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 1:57 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital in Upper Sandusky.

Vistation for Marcia Montgomery is 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. A graveside service is 10 a.m. Friday at Nevada Cemetery, Nevada.

Memorial contributions may be made to the oncology department at Wyandot Memorial Hospital or the activities fund at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be made at www.lucasbatton.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!