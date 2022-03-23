Lucy Freshour

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















MARION — Lucy M. Freshour, age 96, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Fairhaven Community.

On May 10, 1925, she was born in Morral, to the late Chester A. and Etta Hazel (Bosley) Mercer. On April 9, 1945, she married her late husband, Carl E. Freshour.

Lucy was a lifelong homemaker, and she attended Trinity Baptist Church in Marion for many years.

She is survived by her son, Randy W. (Sandra) Freshour; three step-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl; her parents; six brothers; and four sisters.

A graveside service will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday at Grand Prairie Cemetery in Marion.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Boyd Funeral Home to help cover the costs of funeral expenses.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.boydfuneralmarion.com.

(Pd.032322)