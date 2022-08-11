Louise Hemmerly Posted on August 11, 2022 0 FOREST — M. Louise Hemmerly, age 83, of Forest, died Aug. 8, 2022, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital. A graveside service is 11 a.m. Saturday in the Jackson Center Cemetery with Pastor Ken Gray officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Forest Public Library, Williams Syndrome Association, Multiple Sclerosis Association, American Lung Association or a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843. To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.shieldsfh.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription