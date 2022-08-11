FOREST — M. Louise Hemmerly, age 83, of Forest, died Aug. 8, 2022, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital.

A graveside service is 11 a.m. Saturday in the Jackson Center Cemetery with Pastor Ken Gray officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Forest Public Library, Williams Syndrome Association, Multiple Sclerosis Association, American Lung Association or a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.shieldsfh.com

