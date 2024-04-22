Lois Bates Posted on April 22, 2024 0 SYCAMORE — Lois Ruth Bates died peacefully Feb. 12, 2024, at 99 years of age. A memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday at Our Master’s Chapel, 306 Washington St., Benton, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Master’s Chapel or Hospice of Wyandot Memorial in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882. Online expressions of sympathy can be made at altonmoorefuneralhome.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription