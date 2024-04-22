Lois Bates

SYCAMORE — Lois Ruth Bates died peacefully Feb. 12, 2024, at 99 years of age.

A memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday at Our Master’s Chapel, 306 Washington St., Benton, OH.

Memorial contributions may be made to Our Master’s Chapel or Hospice of Wyandot Memorial in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882. Online expressions of sympathy can be made at altonmoorefuneralhome.com.

