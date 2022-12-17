Home Obituaries Lisbeth Spayde

Lisbeth Spayde

Posted on December 17, 2022
0

MONROEVILLE — Lisbeth Ann (Neumeister) Spayde, 70, of Monroeville, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at the Fisher-Titus Medical Center, Norwalk.

Burial will be held at Old Mission Cemetery, Upper Sandusky, at a later date. 

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Southern Care Hospice, 9501 U.S. 250 N., Suite 2, Milan, OH 44846, or to the family.

Pfeil Funeral Home, Monroeville Chapel, have been entrusted with arrangements.

Condolences may be shared with the family at pfeilfuneralhome.com

