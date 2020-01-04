Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Larry E. “Crash” Hannum, age 80, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 6:19 p.m. Jan. 2, 2020, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital in Upper Sandusky.

Larry was born Feb. 26, 1939, in Bucyrus, to Paul and Berniece (Williams) Hannum, both of whom are deceased. He married Mary E. Swartz on Jan. 9, 1965, in Upper Sandusky and she passed away Aug. 25, 2007, after over 42 years of marriage.

Larry is survived by his two daughters, Tracey (Roger) Miller, Upper Sandusky; and Victoria Hannum, Forest; six grandchildren, Nicole (Matt) Lyons, Matthew Miller, Zachary Miller, Jacob Miller, Kory May and Paulina (Trey Washburn) May; and seven great-grandchildren. Larry also is survived by his sister, Saundra (Don) Fahning, Medina.

Larry graduated from Upper Sandusky High School and went on to Tiffin University for a time before he served his country in the U.S. Air Force. After that he went on to work for Parker Hannifin, formerly known as United Aircraft Products until he retired.

He was a member of AMVETS Post No. 777, VFW Post No. 2842, American Legion Post No. 225, Eagles Lodge No. 2184, and Moose Lodge No. 1093.

Larry was a devoted Cleveland Browns fan and a devoted Ohio State fan.

He had a life-long hobby of artistic painting and sign lettering.

A graveside service for Larry is 2:30 p.m. Monday at Oak Hill Cemetery in Upper Sandusky. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the Upper Sandusky Honor Guard. A luncheon will be provided following the graveside service at Upper Sandusky Eagles Lodge No. 2184.

Memorial contributions may be given to Wyandot County Council on Aging’s home delivered meals program and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be left at www.lucasbatton.com.