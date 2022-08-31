Home Obituaries Kim Myers

Kim Myers

Posted on August 31, 2022
Kim I. Myers, of Lexington, South Carolina, former of Etna, died June 18, 2022. 

A celebration of life was held Aug. 25 at Jefferson Country Club, Blacklick. 

In his honor, donations may be made to First Tee at www.firstteecentralohio.org

