Keith Orians

FINDLAY — Keith A. “Toad” Orians, 73, of North Baltimore and formerly of Carey, died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Toledo Hospital.

Friends and family are invited to a celebration of Keith’s life from 1-6 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Carey American Legion, 201 E. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.huffordfh.com

