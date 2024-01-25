Kathleen Faeth

FOSTORIA — Kathleen R. Faeth, 93, of New Riegel, passed away at 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, at Good Shepherd Home, Fostoria.

Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Hoening and Son Funeral Home, 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, OH 44830 and from 9:30-10:50 a.m. Saturday at All Saints Church, 39 N. Perry St., New Riegel. Her funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Saturday at All Saints Church and will be live streamed from allsaints-parish.com/livestream/. Burial will follow at St. Nicholas Cemetery, Frenchtown. A luncheon will then take place at the New Riegel American Legion.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Bridge Hospice, New Riegel EMS or in the form of Mass intentions.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

She was born Feb. 1, 1930, in Seneca County to the late Albert A. and Sarah M. (Bell) Wonderly. She married Alvin “Buddy” Faeth on April 15, 1950, at St. Wendelin Catholic Church, Fostoria, and he preceded her in death Sept. 12, 2002.

Surviving are four sons, Anthony (Barbara) Faeth, New Riegel; Thomas (Carolyn) Faeth, Tiffin; Jerry (Joni) Faeth, New Riegel; and John (Donna) Faeth, Alvada; two daughters, Sarah Swanger, Bellevue; and Jennifer (Paul) Klopp, Sycamore; 17 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren, with one on the way.

She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Lisa Faeth; four brothers, Albert, Thomas, Paul and John Wonderly; and three sisters, Mary Alice Wonderly, Rose Gabel and Theresa Kirk.

Kathleen was a 1948 graduate of Jackson Liberty High School. She was Alvin’s full-time partner at the farm. She enjoyed her family, especially supporting her grandchildren’s events. She was an avid gardener, enjoyed sewing, crafting, cooking and always had a full candy dish and cookie jar. She was a member of All Saints Parish and its Rosary Altar Society.

