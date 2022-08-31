KENTON — Joyce Ella (Altvater) Ralph, 89, of Kenton, passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at Kenton Nursing and Rehab in Kenton.

A memorial service for Joyce Ralph is 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Friends and family may visit from 3 p.m. until the time of services Thursday. Burial in Grove Cemetery will take place at a later date. The family is requesting that everyone please dress casually.

In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting a memorial to The Hardin County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

