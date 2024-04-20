Joyce Hauenstein

FINDLAY — Joyce Ann Hauenstein, 95, of Findlay, died Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at Birchaven Village.

Visitation for Joyce is 5-8 p.m. Monday at Coldren Crates Funeral Home, Findlay, and from 9-10 a.m. Tuesday at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Arcadia. The funeral is 10 a.m. at the church with the Rev. Robert Ohrstedt officiating. Entombment will follow at the family mausoleum at Knollcrest Cemetery, Arcadia.

Memorial contributions may be made in Joyce’s name to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Arcadia.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting oldrencrates.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!