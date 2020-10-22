Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















KENTON — Jeffrey T. “JT” Rainsburg, 58, of Kenton, died on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

Private family services for Jeffrey T. Rainsburg will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers or food, the family has asked that memorial donations be made to the Hardin County Shriners. Donations may be mailed to the Price-McElroy Funeral Home, 123 N. Main St., Kenton, OH 43326.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

