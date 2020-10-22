Jeffrey T. “JT” Rainsburg Posted on October 22, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! KENTON — Jeffrey T. “JT” Rainsburg, 58, of Kenton, died on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima. Private family services for Jeffrey T. Rainsburg will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers or food, the family has asked that memorial donations be made to the Hardin County Shriners. Donations may be mailed to the Price-McElroy Funeral Home, 123 N. Main St., Kenton, OH 43326. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!