FOSTORIA — Jean E. Lundy, born Dec. 30, 1960, passed away in her own home Oct. 26, 2020, at the age of 59, due to complications with FTD Dementia.

Graveside services for Jean will be held at a later date. Service and burial will be held at the Fostoria Cemetery, Fostoria.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brain Support Network through Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria, Ohio 44830 (419-435-8118). An FTD donation is also recommended in lieu of flowers.

Local arrangements were handled by Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.

