Jason Larick

CAREY — Jason Bruce Larick, age 53, of Carey, passed away unexpectedly at Riverside Methodist Hospital Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.

Visitation is from 3-7 p.m. Monday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey. On Tuesday at 1 p.m., Father Tom Merrill, OFM Conv., will offer a funeral liturgy at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery.

Donations in Jason’s honor may be made to The American Kidney Society.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Jason’s family.

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting ww.StombaughBatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!