Jann Gottfried

Jann E. Gottfried, age 64, of Upper Sandusky, died Friday, July 28, 2023, at OSU Medical Center, Columbus.

A funeral service is 11 am.. Wednesday in Trinity Evangelical Church with Pastor Jim Stauffer and Pastor Steve Sturgeon officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.

Visit ww.BringmanClark.com to send a condolence or to share a memory. Memorial donations may be made to Upper Sandusky EMS r t. Jude’s Children Hospital in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 East Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!