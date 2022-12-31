Janelle Conley

CAREY — Janelle K. Conley, 64, of Carey, died at 8:39 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at her residence with her family by her side.

The funeral service is 11 a.m. today at Stombaught Batton Funeral Home, with Pastor Larry Nunley officiating. There will be no burial.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!