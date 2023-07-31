Jane Goodman, age 64, of rural Nevada, passed away at 7:37 a.m. Friday, July 28, 2023, at her home in Nevada.

Funeral services for Jane Goodman are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Trinity Evangelical Church in Upper Sandusky with Pastors Jim Stauffer and Steve Sturgeon officiating. Burial will follow at Nevada Cemetery. Visitation 6-8 p.m. today at Lucas Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, and one hour before service time at the church on Tuesday.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society and the Ronald McDonald House, and can be sent to Lucas Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

