A celebration of Life Service for Jane C. Bell is 1 p.m. Saturday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with chaplain Steve Sturgeon officiating. Visitation will be held one hour before service time Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com