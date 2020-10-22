Home Obituaries Jane A. Higgins

Jane A. Higgins

Posted on October 22, 2020
0
CAREY — Jane A. Higgins, of Carey, died at 4:07 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. She was 76.

Visitation is 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Tom Merrill officiating.

