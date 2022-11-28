James E. Armstrong, age 81, of Upper Sandusky, went home to live with Jesus at 3:53 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at his home in Upper Sandusky.

Funeral service for James Armstrong are 2 p.m. Thursday at Upper Sandusky Nazarene Church, 845 Marseilles Ave., Upper Sandusky, with Pastor Eric Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at Nevada Cemetery, where military graveside rites will be conducted. Visitation is from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Upper Sandusky Nazarene Church.

Memorials may be made to Upper Sandusky Nazarene Church and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com

