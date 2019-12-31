Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Helen L. Ratliff, 77, of Carey, died at 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Birchaven Village, in Findlay, surrounded by her family.

Born Aug. 4, 1942, in Carey, she was a daughter of the late Walter H. “Wassie” and Lucille M. (Dill) Stansbery. She married Edward Tackett and they were divorced.

Surviving are two daughters, Linda K. Leal and Lisa M. Tong, both of Carey; three grandchildren, Phillip Gregory Leal, Todd Edward Saums and Maddie Mae Louise Ritter; three great-grandchildren, Alexis, Lily and Remi; and three siblings, Phyllis Jean Hickle, Carey; Dennis “Toby” Stansbery, Carey; and Margie Logsdon, Carey.

Preceding her in death were three brothers, Michael, James and Charles “Chuck” Stansbery and two sisters, Rosemary Amos and Lorraine Brown.

A 1960 graduate of Wharton High School, she retired in 1984 from Westinghouse Corporation, formerly in Upper Sandusky.

She was a member of Crawford United Methodist Church in Crawford and a life member of the VFW No. 3579 Auxiliary in Carey.

She volunteered her time with the Wyandot County Chapter of the Red Cross.

Helen was a true sports fanatic. She loved watching the Carey Blue Devils, Cleveland Browns and OSU Buckeyes. She enjoyed reading, cooking and watching soap operas.

Helen was all about her family. She loved them all, from children and grandchildren, to her siblings and nieces and nephews. Helen was their pillar of strength.

Friends will be received 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with the Rev. Cynthia Morrison officiating. A private family burial will be at a later date in Spring Grove Cemetery, in Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Carey Athletic Boosters or Dorcas Carey Public Library and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH, 43316.

Online condolences may be sent at www.stombaughbatton.com.



