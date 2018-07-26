Glen Hites

A graveside service for Glen R. Hites is 10 a.m. Saturday at Fairview McDonald Cemetery in Hardin County with chaplain Steve Sturgeon officiating and with graveside military rites being conducted.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot County or Fairhaven Community and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Mr. Hites, 76, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 9:05 a.m. Wednesday, July 11, 2018, at Fairhaven Community, Upper Sandusky.

