Gertrude Ruehle

BUCYRUS — Gertrude Arlene Ruehle, known as “Trudy” to her beloved family and friends, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Willow Brook at Delaware Run in Delaware. Throughout her final days on Earth, she was surrounded by family from near and far. Each of her daughters, Kathleen Jenney and Debbie Miller, were on her right and left sides as she passed, and Trudy’s family wishes to thank the compassionate staff for their loving and tender care provided.

Her family will receive friends from 10-11:25 a.m. Monday at Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus, where her celebration of life service will begin at 11:30 a.m. that day. Those unable to attend her funeral in person are invited to visit her tribute wall at www.wisefuneral.com to view a live webcast of her funeral. Trudy will be laid to rest next to her husband, Donald, in Brokensword.

If desired, donations may be made payable to the Lykens Volunteer Fire Department and gifts will be accepted through the funeral home.

