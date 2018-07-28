Geneva Sidenstricker

BUCYRUS — Geneva Marie Underwood Sidenstricker, 95, of Marion died peacefully Thursday, July 26, 2018, at Westbrook Assisted Living and Memory Care, Upper Sandusky, where she received tremendous care along with that of Kindred Hospice.

Geneva’s family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus, where her funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday with the Rev. Jennifer Bass officiating. Burial will follow in Grand Prairie Cemetery, Brush Ridge.

Memorial donations are encouraged to be made payable to Lifecare Alliance (for Marion County Meals on Wheels) or Kindred Hospice and given at the funeral home.

Memories and photos may be shared on Geneva’s tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!