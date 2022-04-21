Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Gene M. Piatt, age 83, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 9:55 p.m. Sunday, April 17, 2022, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

A memorial service for Gene Piatt is 6 p.m. April 30 at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, and will be officiated by Pastor Steve Sturgeon. Visitation will be held from 5–6 p.m. April 30 before the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot Memorial or to the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and can be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com

