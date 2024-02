WEST MILTON — Gary L. Kaiser, age 78, of West Milton, passed away Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 at Hospice of Miami County.

The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St., West Milton, with the funeral service beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Polk Grove Cemetery, Butler Township.

Online memories of Gary may be left for the family at ww.hale-sarver.com.

