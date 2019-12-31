Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Frank H. “Butch” Funk, age 73, of Nevada, passed away at 2:26 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Grady Memorial Hospital in Delaware.

Frank was born July 20, 1946, in Tiffin, to Henry F. and Helen H. (Wherly) Funk, both of whom are deceased.

He was first married to Betty Sue Chandler, and she is deceased. His second marriage was to Joyce E. (Cover-Cramer) Funk, and they were married Nov. 25, 1977, in Fostoria, and she survives in Nevada.

He also is survived by his children, Frank K. (Jayme) Funk, Nevada; John C. (Dorothy, “Dottie”) Funk, Tiffin; Dorthy M. (Jeff Tuttle) Williams, Bucyrus; Sheila (Dan) Gruenewald, Nevada; Eric (Shelly) Cramer, Nevada; Bob (Dawn) Cramer, Nevada; and Todd (Kim) Chandler, Upper Sandusky; 35 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.

Frank was preceded in death by two children, Jeff Cramer and Kim Patrick; three grandchildren, Jason Cramer, Katelynn Funk and Tommy Thomas; a great-grandson, William G.A. Cramer; a brother, Claude Funk; three sisters, Becky Seran, Rosie Terry and Goldie Sowers; and a son-in-law, Joseph Williams.

Frank was a truck driver having driven both as an owner-operator and also with several trucking companies throughout the years.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in the Vietnam War.

Frank was an active member of the Nevada United Methodist Church and also former member of the Eagles Lodge No. 2184 in Upper Sandusky, Moose Lodge No. 1093 in Upper Sandusky, Nevada American Legion No. 462.

For hobbies he enjoyed hunting, fishing, muzzle loading and camping. He will be remembered for his outgoing nature, where he never knew a stranger, and his love of family, especially his grandchildren, where he never missed any of their events.

A memorial service for Frank H. “Butch” Funk is 11 a.m. Monday at the Nevada United Methodist Church in Nevada with Rev. David Smithey officiating. Military rites will be conducted at the church in Nevada following the services. Visitation is 1-5 p.m. Sunday at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, and one hour before service time Monday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Nevada U.M.C. or the Wounded Warriors Foundation and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH, 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.