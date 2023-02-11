Eugene Frey

Eugene W. Frey, age 83, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at his residence Feb. 9, 2023.

A Mass of Christian burial is noon Tuesday in St. Mary’s Catholic Chapel, Kirby, with Father Conrad Sutter, OFM Conv., officiating. Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at St. Mary’s Catholic Chapel in Kirby.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Chapel or Transfiguration of the Lord Catholic Church Masses, or E W T N Radio & TV. To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com.

