BUCYRUS — Etta June Lohr, 70, of rural Bucyrus, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by many who loved her on following a brief battle with cancer.

She was born Nov. 19, 1949, in Bucyrus, and was a 1969 graduate of Wynford High School. While with her sister at the county fair, Etta met Roy A. Lohr. The two hit it off and were married Jan. 25, 1969.

She is survived by children, Rodney (Sherry) Lohr, Rachel McCullough, June (Dustin) Welsh and Roberta (Jason Koehler) Lacey; grandchildren, Kelsey (Todd) Gillfillan, Brydan Lohr and fiancée Victoria Hoerig, Emma Lohr, Kaitlyn Lohr, Brandon Dennis, Ashtyn Dennis, Gracyn McCullough, Rae (Kevin) Pierce, Dylan Lohr and fiancée Hallie Burger, Michael (Katy) Zornes, Joseph (Jordan) Rinker, Travis (Shawna) Poole, Trevor (Kendra) Poole and Haley (Travis Whitman) Schiefer. She also is survived by numerous great-grandchildren, who affectionately referred to her as GiGi; siblings, Russell (Agnes) Edgington and Barbara Lohr; along with her four-legged companion, Luke, who laid with her until her passing.

Etta was preceded in death by her parents, Vance E. Edgington and Mary (Pfirsch) Stephens; a stepmother, Winifred Edgington; her husband of 38 years, Roy Lohr; and a brother-in-law, David Lohr.

Etta cared for her family as a homemaker and, as her children grew, she started substitute bus driving for Wynford Schools in 1986. This became a full-time position in 1993 and she proudly drove students to and from school and various events until her health no longer allowed following the 2019 school year. In 2000, she became a certified on-board instructor, allowing her to train other driver applicants. She was proud of this certification but, most importantly, she loved seeing the students grow and mature throughout her 32-year career.

Etta enjoyed time spent with family and will be remembered for many hours spent crocheting. She saw to it that every grandchild and great grandchild received one of her blankets, “handmade with love.”

In addition to crocheting, Etta enjoyed trips to Amish Country with her sister Barb, working outside in her garden and solving jigsaw puzzles. Her Sunday mornings were reserved for coffee with two of her daughters and she wasn’t shy in sharing her sense of humor with others.

Calling hours for Etta are 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday at Wise Funeral Service, where her funeral will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday with Pastor Ray LaSalle officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.

Donations may be made payable to Wynford Athletic Boosters or the American Cancer Society and will be accepted through the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy are encouraged to be shared at www.wisefuneral.com.