Estella I. Stever, age 81, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at her residence in Upper Sandusky surrounded by her family.

Funeral services for Estella Stever are 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Sycamore. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wyandot County, or the Kairos Prison Ministry and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH., 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

