Elanor Stevenson

FOREST — Eleanor L. Stevenson, age 84, of Forest, died Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, at Bridge Hospice Care Center surrounded by her family.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Clark Shields Funeral Home with Pastor Kathleen Shuck officiating. Interment will follow at Hueston Cemetery, Forest. Visitation is 1-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Lutheran Church, Gideons International or the hospice of the donor’s choice in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

