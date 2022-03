Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















SYCAMORE — Elaine K. Kern, of McCutchenville, died at 12:15 a.m., Monday, March 21, 2022, at St. Francis Home, Tiffin. She was 75.

Funeral arrangements are pending at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, where a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.