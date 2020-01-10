Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Doris E. Williams, of Findlay, died the morning of Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. She was 94.

She was born May 2, 1925, in Detroit, to the late George and Lilly Gay (Walton) Nestor.

Doris is survived by her daughter, Carol Carmona; a granddaughter, Kimberly Page; and a grandson, Scott Carmona. She also is survived by four step-daughters, Linda Fredericks, Donna Williams, Diane Michaelis and Liz Cater.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew I. Williams, and will be laid to rest beside him at Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey.

Doris was a retired accountant and former associate of Walmart in Findlay. She was a member of the American Notary Association and Sycamore United Methodist Church.

The family wishes to thank Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home for their caring service.

