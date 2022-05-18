Donna Snyder

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Donna M. Snyder, of Upper Sandusky, died May 16, 2022, at Ohio State University Hospital. She was 60.

Funeral services are 11:30 a.m. Thursday in Bucyrus Freewill Baptist Church, 1676 Hopley Ave., Bucyrus, OH 44820, with Pastor Lyle Arnett officiating. Interment will follow in Nevada Cemetery. Visitation is from 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!