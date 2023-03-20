Donald Robert Orewiler Jr., age 82, of Bucyrus, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023, at the Carlisle Place in Bucyrus.

A funeral service for Donald Orewiler Jr. is noon Wednesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, and will be officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Wessler. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Bucyrus. Visitations is 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday before the service at the funeral home in Upper Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Eliminators Car Club for the Ronald McDonald’s House, Crawford County Humane Society or to the Alzheimer’s Foundation, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com.

