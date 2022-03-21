Debra Passet

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Debra “Deb” Jean Passet, age 67, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 10:33 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, surrounded by her family at Wyandot Memorial Hospital in Upper Sandusky.

A memorial service for Deb Passet is 10 a.m. Thursday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, and will be officiated by Pastor Jim Stauffer and Pastor Steve Sturgeon. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitations for Deb are from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to LifeLine of Ohio (organ donation center), Hospice of Wyandot Memorial, Open Door Resource Center or a Charity of a donor’s choice and can be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!