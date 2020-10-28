Home Obituaries David L. Prater

David L. Prater

Posted on October 28, 2020
0
CAREY — David L. Prater, of Vanlue, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at his residence. He was 62.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday with the Rev. Melanie Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Van Horn Cemetery near Vanlue.

