CAREY — David L. Prater, of Vanlue, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at his residence. He was 62. Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday with the Rev. Melanie Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Van Horn Cemetery near Vanlue.