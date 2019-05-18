Home Obituaries David E. Vick

Posted on May 18, 2019
David E. Vick
David E. Vick, 71, of Upper Sandusky, died Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Fairhaven Community after a battle with stage 4 prostate cancer.

A friends and family gathering will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home.

A service will follow at 11 a.m. also at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fairhaven Community, Hospice of Wyandot County or the American Cancer Society in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

