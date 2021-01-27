Home Obituaries Darrell L. Sturgill

Darrell L. Sturgill

Posted on January 27, 2021
CAREY — Darrell L. Sturgill, of Carey, died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at his residence. He was 73.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Carey First Freewill Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow at noon with Pastor Sid Ramey and Pastor Brent Layne officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Tiffin.

