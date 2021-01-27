Darrell L. Sturgill Posted on January 27, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! CAREY — Darrell L. Sturgill, of Carey, died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at his residence. He was 73. Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Carey First Freewill Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow at noon with Pastor Sid Ramey and Pastor Brent Layne officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Tiffin. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!